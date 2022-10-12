A Wilmington Area High School graduate recently completed a community project to earn her Girl Scouts Gold Award.
Emilie Richardson, of Wilmington Township, held workshops for the community at New Wilmington Borough Park. The award is the highest achievement possible for the Girl Scouts of the USA.
“These workshops included landscaping, sanding, staining, and replacement of old lumber,” Richardson said. “At the workshops, members of the community learned these skills and had shown what they learned by improving areas of the park. Throughout the workshops, we had managed to do landscaping, sand and re-stain the bridge and repair a bench.”
Richardson said she began preparing for her project in August after receiving approval from New Wilmington borough council. This included gathering donations and spreading information.
Between Sept. 9 to Sept. 17, Richardson hosted seven workshops, each two- and-a-half hours in length.
She has been a member of Girl Scouts for 13 years, and is also a member of Scouts BSA, through the Boy Scouts of America, where she earned her Eagle Scout designation.
“I’ve always loved Girl Scouts because it provides you with many opportunities to learn new skills and meet new people,” Richardson said. “I have made many friends through my years of scouting.”
Added Richardson: “I continue to help with Girl Scouts in our community and help on our family farm.”
Richardson, who graduated from Wilmington High School last June, resides with her mother Leslie, father John, and brothers Erik and Evin.
In school, she was a member of the National FFA Organization, National Honors Society, the school band, track and field, and volleyball.
She plans on opening a farm market with her mom, where they plan to sell products from the family farm and other products.
