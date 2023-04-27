The Means Road Bridge Replacement Project in Wilmington Township was well-regarded in the eyes of state officials.
Township officials were on hand Monday when the project was awarded the bridge winner at the 41st Annual Road and Bridge Safety Improvement Contest. It was a part of the Annual Educational Conference and Exhibit Show at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey through the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
A panel of judges from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Highway Information Association chose the bridge project as the winner.
“PSATS recognizes and celebrates townships that demonstrate a commitment to road and bridge safety. Townships like Wilmington demonstrate the value these improvements bring to communities,” said PSATS Executive Director David Sanko.
The Means Road Bridge was declared structurally deficient and in poor condition by a PennDOT-certified bridge safety inspector through Frank B. Taylor Engineering, who deemed it unsafe to drive over. The bridge was closed in January 2022 and will reopen in August.
The total cost of the project was $107,349 and includes installing a new, larger aluminum culvert with water-slowing ridges, widening the road by two feet to allow cars to easily pass each other, adding new guardrails and paving a large section of the road surface.
The township worked with North Beaver Contracting, Lane Enterprises, Youngblood Paving and Green Acres Guild Rail Company, as well as Wilmington Township in Mercer County for the barricades and signage prior to and during construction.
“This project replaced the bridge/culvert so that it was safe again for all to travel across, and we made the improvements so that this project will last for years and years to come,” the township said in a statement.
