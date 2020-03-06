Gymnasium time is hard to come by for most high schools once the regular school day is over.
That’s why a group of Wilmington High School students are in the cafeteria. They’re not eating, doing homework or waiting for their buses, however. Instead, they’re practicing their bocce skills on their court setup between rows of tables.
After all, they are state tournament qualifiers.
Wilmington won four matches at the “culminating event” — a regional tournament between participating teams from Lawrence, Butler and Mercer counties — at Slippery Rock University. In the championship round, Wilmington’s team of Elise Hilton, Jagger Johnston, Karen Bunnell, Alex Hough, Caitlyn Hickman and Kat Karson defeated Seneca Valley to win gold. The win also means Wilmington gets to go to Hershey for the state tournament March 18-19 when it will get the chance to play on the big court at the GIANT Center.
The bocce team plays under the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania’s Interscholastic Unified Sports umbrella and brings together teammates with and without intellectual disabilities — competing either as an “athlete” or a “partner” — onto the same team. Teams are allowed up to eight players, but there must be an equal number of athletes and partners.
Because Wilmington doesn’t have as many students to choose from that would qualify as partners, it means the team is smaller than others in the county with only six on its roster.
Hough, a junior, said he likes being on the team to help the partner students and make them feel included. Hough watched his cousin Jack Patton, a Wilmington multi-athlete star and 2018 graduate, compete on the team. That sparked an interest for him.
The team is coached by Kayla Shields, a Maryland native and graduate student in Slippery Rock University’s adapted physical activity program.
Bunnell said she is a little nervous with the state competition coming up.
However, winning at Slippery Rock University made her feel really happy. The team received gold medals.
Where did she put hers?
“Somewhere special,” she said. “Up in my room.”
To win, Hough said, isn’t the main object of the team, although Wilmington won all three of its regular-season matches against Ellwood City Lincoln, Butler and Slippery Rock high schools and then four more at the regional tournament.
“As long as they have a good time, that’s all that matters,” Hough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.