The Wilmington Area School Board during a special Tuesday meeting expects to choose a new member, Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan said Monday.
The board will choose between Michael Crawford, Jessica Cubellis and Melda Irwin to replace Kathryn Riley, who resigned earlier this month for personal reasons.
The board at 6 p.m. will interview Crawford followed by Cubellis at 6:15 and Irwin at 6:30 at the high school resource center. Interviews are open to the public.
The appointee will serve through Dec. 5.
Candidates must be registered voters and live in the school district. Friday was the deadline to apply.
