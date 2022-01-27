Nancy Phillips has resigned from the Wilmington Area School Board.
The board accepted her resignation at its meeting this week. Phillips had served on the board since 2019, and she had two years left on her four-year term. Her resignation is effective Feb. 28.
Phillips resigned for “personal reasons”, according to board president Vanessa Russo.
“We will miss her on the board,” Russo said. “Because she was a teacher and had a background in education, she was a tremendous asset to our board. We will miss all of her knowledge.”
Attempts to reach Phillips for comment were unsuccessful.
Superintendent of schools Dr. Jeff Matty declined to comment.
The board has asked for letters of interest from prospective candidates interested in replacing Phillips.
“We will review those letters as a committee of the whole and on February 15th we will publicly interview the top candidates,” Russo said.
“We will vote publicly at the February board meeting and the winner will be sworn in at our March board meeting.”
