BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The Wilmington Area School District did not publicly discuss the employment status of a district music teacher who has been charged with sexual offenses against minors during their meeting Tuesday night.
Jonathan Anthony Priano, 35, of 4084 State Route 158, was arrested June 10 on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, nine counts of institutional sexual assault, 12 counts of corruption of minors and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. He posted $30,000 bail the same day.
Neither board members nor the public spoke of Priano, although the public is customarily given two opportunities to speak during the meeting.
A criminal complaint filed on June 10 reported Priano used his position as a music teacher to build personal relationships with students attending his classes as well as with students after their high school graduation.
Priano is accused of having unlawful contact with two minors and having physical contact with one of the victims on 10 or more occasions while she was a student. The encounters occurred at the high school and at Priano’s former residence, the documents state.
An executive session was held prior to the meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss personnel matters. It is unclear whether Priano was discussed.
The board’s personnel committee also met immediately following the adjournment of the voting meeting. It is also unclear whether Priano was discussed.
District Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty declined comment last week, but said that information would be forthcoming about Priano’s employment status with the district.
According to the Department of Education Teacher Information Management System, Priano still holds his Pennsylvania teaching credentials and has no disciplinary status history, which is an indicator whether an educator has received public discipline against their certification or employment eligibility.
Priano’s next preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. July 28.
