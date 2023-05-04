The Wilmington Area School District requested a 30-day extension on a Freedom of Information Act request over the release of an employee’s name in a separation agreement.
The board during its April 26 meeting approved the separation agreement but only identified the employee as #682.
The school district indicated it needs time to determine whether the record is subject to access by the newspaper under the state Right-to-Know Law. The law contains 30 exceptions allowing agencies to withhold records in appropriate circumstances.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the name should be public.
The district responded within the required five business days by asking for the 30-calendar day extension. Josh Latore, the district’s business manager and open records officer, indicated more time was needed for a legal review.
The board on April 26 emerged from a 25-minute executive session with a 9-0 vote to approve a personnel separation agreement. Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan and Solicitor Michael Bonner declined to identify the employee, citing personnel matters.
Efforts to reach all nine board members then were unsuccessful.
Bonner said the district wants to protect the confidentiality of employees. He said the vote concerned the retirement of a teacher. During the board’s March 28 meeting, the board accepted the retirement of middle school teacher Kimberly Telesz, who was identified on the agenda.
Melewsky said the board should have announced the name and details of the agreement before voting on it so the public can comment before the action took place. She added salaries, leave time and other payments to publicly funded employees are public records.
