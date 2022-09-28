The Wilmington Area school board unanimously approved a five-year contract between the district and the teachers union.
The new contract runs retroactively from July 1 through June 30, 2027.
As part of the contract with the Wilmington Area Education Association, teachers — depending on what step they are at within the district — will make between $51,526 to $75,750 for the 2022-23 school year; $52,826 to $77,050 in 2023-24; $54,126 to $78,350 in 2024-25; $55,426 to $79,650 in 2025-26 and $56,726 to $80,950 in 2026-27.
Additional pay will be given for those with a Master’s degree, a National Board Certification and those with a doctorate.
Long-term substitutes, or those who serve longer than 45 straight days, will be paid $150 per day, and an hourly rate of $28 per hour for work conducted outside of normal work hours. That includes homebound instruction, cyber education, summer school instruction, curriculum writing and other after-school activities approved by the superintendent.
School board President Vanessa Russo said district officials are meeting with officials from the Neshannock Township School District on how best to share different resources. Both districts share superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan.
In other business, the board agreed to allow a speech and debate club to form within the district. The resignation of James Lombardo as a substitute security officer was also approved.
