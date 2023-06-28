The Wilmington Area School Board during its Tuesday meeting approved a $23.4-million budget that does not call for a tax increase for the fifth year in a row.
The board balanced the 2023-24 budget by taking $831,000 from its savings, leaving $4.7 million in the account, said Josh Latore, the district’s director of finance and operations. The school district may have to use less than the $831,000 after the state presents its budget.
The owner of a Lawrence County property assessed at $100,000 currently pays $1,575 in property taxes to the district. The assessed value is equal to the 2003 market value of a property, the last year the county conducted an assessment.
The district’s Wilmington Township property owners in Mercer County can expect to pay $1,975 in real estate taxes.
The budget is about $900,000 more than the current year’s $22.5-million spending plan.
The school district is faced with a three- to four-percent increase in wages for its 180 to 190 employees and the same for benefits, Latore said.
School tax bills will be mailed on or before July 1. Property owners can save two percent if they pay before Sept. 30. The tax bill without the discount is due between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30.
A 10-percent penalty will be imposed on payments received after Nov. 30.
Taxpayers have the option to pay taxes in four equal installments due July 31, Aug. 31, Sept. 30 and Oct. 31. All unpaid taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over for collection.
