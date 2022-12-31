Students from Wilmington Area High School got the chance to visit a Greyhounds alumna during a December trip to the University of Pittsburgh.
The students from the college in high school chemistry class, taught by Abby Sarver, visited the university Dec. 16 and saw alum Maddy Hill.
Hill had Sarver as a teacher in the same course in high school, who has gone on to earn a chemistry degree at Allegheny College, and is working on a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at Pitt.
At the university, Hill instructed the students in two three-hour lab experiments, which are requirements for the program that gives students four college credits.
The first lab was on identifying various unknown chemicals by conducting several reactions and analyzing the results.
The second was dealing with titration of chemical ratios, or, the process of figuring out how much of a substance is in a substance with a known volume.
Sarver said Hill was one of two graduate students who instructed her class, and will be one of the ones grading the lab results.
She said Hill was the one who requested Wilmington students be in her class.
“She was excited to have Wilmington in her class,” Sarver said. “That was a really neat and surprising experience.”
Sarver said her students had an enjoyable experience learning from Hill, stating it was a special moment for both them and Hill, and that the students were able to learn from someone they can relate to.
Hill had different chemistry classes with Sarver at Wilmington, including the first year the chemistry college in high school class was offered.
Sarver said Hill was a top-notch student, who was dedicated and smart, while also kind and down-to-Earth.
She said chemistry clicked for Hill in her class, and that Hill further loved the feel of chemistry at Allegheny College, and now at Pitt.
Sarver said it is now a family affair, as Hill’s brother, Colin Hill, is a member in her class.
Before going to the university, Colin admitted to Sarver: “I’m a little nervous to have her as a teacher,” referring to his sister.
However, Sarver said both Hill and her students did a great job during the day.
Sarver and her students will travel to the university two more times this school year in order to complete their remaining lab experiments and take their final exam.
