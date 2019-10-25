By NANCY LOWRY
New Castle News
The Wilmington Area School District has raised the hourly pay of teacher aides for the 2019-20 school year.
The new rate, $10 per hour, was adjusted at the start of the school year, said district business manager Josh Latore.
He said one new aide was hired at the higher rate prior to the start of the school year. The board’s action on Tuesday will readjust the hourly rates of three other aides already on staff.
Their previous salary had been $8 per hour, Latore said.
In other business:
•Kayleigh Shenker, who has been on staff as a substitute teacher, was hired as a long-term substitute teacher in the middle school, to work through Nov. 25. She is the daughter of new board member Mark Shenker, who was appointed to the board in September to replace former member Joseph Goodge who resigned last month.
•Purchased a snow plow and salt spreader for $8,712 for the district’s new pickup truck. The equipment will be purchased from SEI of Butler.
•Set Nov. 16 as the day to sell surplus electronic equipment owned by the district. This will include old Chromebooks, laptops, monitors and parts of projectors that are no longer in use.
•Agreed to reimburse teachers who are on staff for graduate credits as they work toward post-graduate degrees. Two teachers have applied for the reimbursements.
•Four school board members were recognized by the Pennsylvania School Board Association for their community service. They are Kathryn Riley, Carol Harris, Robert Curry and William Taylor.
•Parent Beth Coker commended the district for website updates that keep parents posted regarding all fundraiser projects being undertaken by the Middle School Pride organization and other fundraising efforts within the district.
•Parent Vanessa Russo asked if the fourth grade would be moved from elementary to the middle school next year. Dr. Jeffrey Matty, superintendent, said the move could happen, but would not take place in the next school year.
