Unlike J. Pierrepont Finch, Cody Ortz came into his new position with experience.
Taking the helm as Wilmington Area High School’s musical director, Ortz previously taught band and orchestra and produced shows at public schools in Mercer County as well as eastern Pennsylvania. He currently owns Silverling Virtual Studio, which provides orchestration, composition, production and recording services for film and television. He’s also married to Wilmington’s choir director, Olivia Ortz.
“I guess I was roped into it,” he said, laughing.
On the other hand, Finch, the protagonist of Ortz’s first Wilmington production, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” is a window washer who finds a book with the same title and tries to use its tips for taking over the World Wide Wicket Company.
“It’s a really fun show taking place in a 1960s office,” Ortz said of this weekend’s production. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek parody of the corporate office with a character who tries to make it to the top without doing anything.”
The director explained that he waited until after auditions to decide on a show both because he was new, and due to the pandemic the district chose not to put on a musical in 2021 after only being able to stage one showing of “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2020.
“I wanted to see how many kids we got and what their talents were,” he explained, adding that he’s been impressed with the student actors. “I was looking for something fun and kind of well-known.”
However, the show, which won seven Tony Awards in 1962 including best musical, wasn’t well-known among cast members.
“I had them guessing for weeks what we were going to be doing and none of them guessed it,” Ortz said. “But they’re doing great and it’s been great working with them. I think everyone was antsy to get back on stage.”
