(Last of three parts)
HARRISBURG — Pressure fueled by protests across the nation and state prompted the General Assembly to pass two police reform bills last week, with lawmakers expected to send two more to the governor in the week ahead.
Calls for change in Pennsylvania have even come from inside the Capitol building. Black lawmakers briefly took over the Speaker’s rostrum in the state House in early June to demand action.
Whether that pressure leads to further reforms and whether it translates into a surge of voter turnout that benefits the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democrats remains to be seen.
Earlier protests that erupted in the wake of police killings failed to lead to political change, said Kenneth Huston state director of the NAACP.
“There have been protests, and then a few months later it dissipates,” Huston said.
Some of the reform bills now being considered at the state Capitol were first introduced following the killing of Antwon Rose who was shot by a police officer in East Pittsburgh in June 2018.
Those bills went nowhere until the renewed interest in the Black Lives Matter movement prompted by the police killing in May of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The state Senate on June 30 sent the governor two bills -- one would creating a hiring database of police misconduct and the other would call for increased training. Wolf plans to sign both measures. The state House returns to the Capitol on Tuesday and Senate Democrats have said they expect that chamber to pass additional reforms that originated in the Senate -- including a chokehold ban and a measure that would require the state to compile date on use of force by police.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’d called for the hiring database legislation, called the initial reforms “a downpayment on the improvements we need to make.”
But Liz Randol, legislative director for the American Civil Liberties Union in Pennsylvania, said that while the hiring database is welcome, in general these initial reform measures have been watered down too much.
“It is inadequate to the point of being meaningless,” she said.
Advocates like her worry that having passed these initial reforms, lawmakers will feel that they’ve addressed the police reform issue and will move.
“You’ve provided them cover” to not act on additional reforms, Randol said. Senate Democrats have called for measures, such as legislation mandating that independent prosecutors investigate every police killing.
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, authored the chokehold ban. He said that the first reform bills were what was achievable in a legislature where Republicans hold a majority in both chambers.
Republicans hold a 28-21 edge in the Senate, with one independent.
If Democrats held the majority, there’d be more traction for reform, he said.
“That’s what elections are for,” Street said.
ELECTION IMPLICATIONS
The controversy over the police reform bills comes as the nation and the state are months away from a presidential election. Incumbent President Donald Trump has resisted moves to take down monuments to the Confederacy, resisted efforts to rename military bases named after Confederate officers and criticized protesters calling for police reforms.
Street said that he believes that public interest in the issues related to racial injustice will play a role in the election, here in Pennsylvania, a key state in Trump’s path to victory in 2016.
“I think you will see an elevated level of civic engagement,” Street said, adding that he believes that voter anger with the president will cost Republicans who have supported Trump.
Trump “reposted a video of someone yelling ‘White Power.’ Most white people are appalled by that, let alone people of color,” Street said.
Huston said that the controversy over the country’s response to racial injustice will loom large in November.
“At the NAACP, we will be energized. We will be working to keep that energy at the forefront for the presidential election. Is it going to carry-over? I hope so,” he said.
Republicans countered that Trump’s economic policies have benefited the black community and they hope that’s what matters to voters in November.
“There are many underlying issues involved in the most recent movement for justice and action such as access to capital, better schools, health disparities, crime and violence, drug use, and jobs. All of those issues President Trump and his administration have boldly been addressing and showing great leadership to bring about positive results for the Black community from day one,” said Paris Dennard, Republican National Committee Senior Communications Advisor for Black Media Affairs.
Calvin Tucker, director of engagement and advancement for the Republican Party in Pennsylvania, said that he thinks by that by the time the election comes, voters will determine that Trump’s economic policies, which he said contributed to record low unemployment in the general population and in the Black community, will justify four more years of a Trump presidency.
“There are no permanent friends. There are no permanent enemies. There are only permanent interests,” he said. “You may not like the president. But he delivers," Tucker said.
Tim DeFoor, the Dauphin County controller, is running for auditor general as the Republican nominee. He is the only Black statewide candidate on the ballot in the fall.
DeFoor said that he appreciates the efforts of protesters calling for police reform.
“They are protesting for me,” he said.
DeFoor said he believes that police reform is needed and he’s pleased that the state Legislature quickly moved to pass reforms.
Asked if he’s concerned that the president might hurt his election effort, DeFoor said he is not focusing on that.
“I haven’t thought about it. I can’t think that way,” he said. “I’m focused on what’s best for the people of the Commonwealth.”
