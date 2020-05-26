Wife's wartime letter part of singer's tribute album

War doesn’t last forever.
Its heartbreak, though, is timeless.
Cpl. Frank Elliott of New Castle enlisted in the Army in 1942, while still a senior at Georgetown University. A member of Company A of the 741st Tank Battalion, he eventually was deployed to Europe.
While he was away, he and his wife, Pauline, exchanged heartfelt letters, each informing the other of what was going on in their lives, how much they missed each other, and how they both looked forward to the day he would return home.
That day never came.
Frank Elliott lost his life at age 23 when he hit the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944 -- D-Day. He left behind in his Fairmont Avenue home not only his wife, but also their 17-month-old daughter, DeRonda.
Pauline Elliott held on to her husband’s letters, as well to some that never reached him and were returned to her. She had encouraged her daughter to read them, but DeRonda just couldn’t bring herself to do so until three years after her mother’s death in 1990.
So touched was she by their content that, in 1994 — on the 50th anniversary of D-Day — she submitted them as part of an article published in American Heritage magazine.
Since then, the wartime missives have become an American treasure that people continue to discover each year.
“Those letters are all over the internet because the article I wrote got syndicated, and it went all over the country,” DeRonda said last week. “If anybody looks up ‘World War II letters,’ my article will pop up.”
President Bill Clinton was one who noticed. In a 50th anniversary D-Day ceremony at the French cemetery where DeRonda’s father and other Americans who died on the beaches of Normandy are buried, he quoted from the Elliotts’ letters. DeRonda and her daughter, Katy, were on hand and got to meet the president.
The letters continued to receive national attention as recently as 2015, when the Washington Post featured them in a Memorial Day article.
Now, they also are a part of musical tribute to veterans and active-duty servicemen and women recorded by Greene County resident Sandy Lusco Huffman.
Huffman, who has been performing since age 15, has had her share of time in the spotlight. She became the youngest contracted member of Ohio’s Jamboree in the Hills, and would go on to open for various country music stars at Capitol Music Hall in Wheeling, West Virginia. She’s warmed up the audience for such artists as Alan Jackson, Hank Williams Jr., Donna Fargo, Bill Anderson, Porter Wagoner, Tammy Wynette and Ronnie Milsap.
Last year, Huffman wrote and recorded songs that appeared on her album “Where The Boys Are.”
“I sing for veterans a lot and I wanted to do something to show my gratitude and maybe make people think about the tremendous sacrifices that our servicemen and women and their families have made for our freedom,” she said.
In preparing to record her song “Soldier Boy,” her engineer suggested the idea of reading from a wartime love letter during the musical interlude.
“I looked in my own family to see to see if anybody had any love letters for this project,” she said. “I kept thinking about that, and I just couldn’t find any, so I went online and I typed in ‘wartime love letters,’ and I came up with DeRonda Elliott and the letters she had published.
“I started reading these different letters, wartime love letters, and this one in particular really struck me that it would be just perfect to fit in with the ‘Soldier Boy’ song, that he went off to war and they wrote these love letters and, of course, he never came back.”
The letter from which Huffman reads is dated May 28, 1944, and in it, Pauline — who signs her letters Polly — wrote that DeRonda “is sleeping on this Sunday night, and the radio is playing old and beautiful music — and I am thinking of the Sunday nights to come when you will be listening to such music with me.”
Huffman reached out to DeRonda, and the two, she said, have become friends.
“It was really sweet,” DeRonda said of Huffman’s song and album. “She has a little paper insert in there, and my parents’ pictures are in there with a little synopsis of their story. It’s really sweet. And there’s a copy of a letter in there, and it’s got New Castle PA on it because my mom’s address return address is on the letters she wrote, and you can see that on there.”
Such exposure 26 years after initially publishing her parents’ letters is something DeRonda admits that she wouldn’t have expected.
“It’s amazing to me,” she said. “This is like 25 years later, and I am getting phone calls a lot. Not all phone calls, but some type of communication, maybe several times each year. It is quite astounding to me that they touch people so much. I thought they would; that’s why I did it.
“I didn’t think my parents’ letters should remain in a box. They were so good and so well written and just beautifully emotional. But it still amazes me that people find these and contact me.”
Still, she adds, the attention ultimately has helped her to deal with having never known her father.
“I never really grieved for my father,” he said. “I knew my father had been killed in the war, but I went through life not really understanding how important an event that was.
“Writing that article and all the media attention and everything since then has really made me finally grieve.”
Huffman can relate to the pain of losing a parent. As part of her album, she and her mother recorded a 12-minute medley that included songs from both World Wars and the Vietnam Era. Her mother passed away nine months later.
“She used to play with Big Bands around the Pittsburgh area in the ‘40s and ‘50s, and all those songs were very special to her,” Huffman said. “That’s another thing that makes this album special to me.
“I just hope that the album can touch people, and make them think.”
