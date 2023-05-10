Two occasions separated Mary Hepler from her husband, Don — a world war and his passing on May 3.
From a wheelchair on a cloudy Monday morning at Evergreen Cemetery in New Bedford, Mary bid farewell to her husband of nearly 81 years.
The 99-year-old’s grandson, Kent Hepler, presented her with the American flag that covered her husband’s casket.
A decorated World War II veteran, Don was one month shy of turning 102. He died May 3.
Faith played a significant role in their lives.
“She knows she’s here for a purpose and when she’s done, she’s joining Dad,” said their youngest son, Keith, 67, of Centerville. “She accepts that.”
Described as inseparable, the Heplers up until late last year shared an apartment at The Lakes at Jefferson, an assisted and independent living facility in Mercer. After Don fractured his hip, he was moved seven miles away to Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Home for a higher level of care. Mary visited Don daily.
“We had scheduled days of the week to go see Mom, pick Mom up (to drive her to see her husband) and spend time with Mom before heading home,” Keith said.
“As soon as Mom walked in the room, he always perked up,” added Lora Lombardo, 64, of New Castle, and the Heplers’ youngest child. “He knew it was Mary.”
The couple’s daughter-in-law likened Mary and Don Hepler to peanut butter and jelly.
“They stuck together. I never knew them to be anything but close,” said Marilynn Hepler of Centerville.
“If one went, the other went,” added daughter-in-law, Carol Hepler of Dublin, Virginia
After graduating from Punxsutawney High School, Don moved to Youngstown, where he met Mary at church. They married on July 3, 1942.
During World War II, Don was drafted and assigned to Third Army Headquarters under General George S. Patton. Hepler specialized in maps and intelligence records as Patton led the post-D-Day march from northern France to the south
Mary didn’t hear his voice for two years, but received letters. By the time he returned, their first-born, Donald Hepler Jr., was 2. He’s now 79.
After the war, the Heplers lived on Evergreen Road in New Bedford. In 1967, Don designed and built a home for the family on Conestoga Trail, also in New Bedford.
A design engineer, Don retired in 1982 from Brainard Strapping Division of Sharon Steel.
He was also a charter member of Calvary Assembly of God in Boardman, Ohio, and belonged to First Assembly of God in New Castle.
The couple around 2004 moved in with Donald Jr. and his wife, Carol, in Fayette outside New Wilmington, where they remained for 15 years before going to The Lakes at Jefferson about 1½ years ago.
Kent said his grandparents exemplified the greatest generation, a term that defines people born from 1901 to 1927 shaped by the Great Depression and enlisting forces in World War II.
“They had that mindset of you just sacrifice and serve others before self,” he said.
Lora described her father as a man who “walked the walk.”
“He didn’t thump a Bible, didn’t judge, didn’t preach and was a quiet man like no other,” she said.
“Dad was the first one (to carry the torch) and we have said with Dad’s passing, this loss has empowered her (mother) to carry on the torch.”
Hundreds visited Saturday during the three hours before the evening funeral service at First Assembly of God.
“She sat and talked to everybody who came through,” said Dennis Hepler, who has witnessed moment of sadness in her face since his father’s death.
“They lived together for 81 years without any separation other then the military.”
