Following is a list of people who play leading roles both on stage and behind the scenes in the 2020 production of the New Castle Regional Ballet’s Winter Performance, featuring excerpts from “The Nutcracker.”
Debbie Parou: Artistic director of New Castle Regional Ballet; choreographed a new Christmas piece titled “The Light”
Elissa Cowher: Assistant director of New Castle Regional Ballet; choreographed new Christmas-themed choreography as well as a new opening sequence for The Snow Scene and The Land of the Sweets
Lori Scheidemantle: Assistant director of the Winter Performance
Alyssa Cumpston: Snow Princess
Montana Pastore: Land of the Sweets Princess
Kasaundra Harvey: Sugar Plum Fairy
Kinsley Shimrack: Flower Soloist
