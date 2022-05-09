Whole Truth Ministries will host two special events this month.
The church marked its fifth anniversary April 1, and will celebrate with a special service at 4 p.m. May 15. National evangelist Tyrone Steals from Farrell will be the guest speaker.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28, the church will offer May I Help You on its ballfield-turned-park.
“All the people in this ministry who have any type of vending, crafts — whatever you may do — will come to this property, and we’ll set up a tent, and then you’re free to sell what you have,” pastor Keith Burley said.
The day also will feature cotton candy, hot dogs, popcorn and apple cider.
Among the vendors scheduled to be on site are Dawn’d on Me, Pricey Creations, Experiencing Eden, Between 2 Flowers, L&L Regal Events, Big Daddy Myers 3:16 Transport, S&F Cleaning Service, and All Occasions Baskets and More.
The church is located at 1204 W. Washington St.
