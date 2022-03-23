+5 Heart Association honors Jameson cardiac director Heart attack victims who received a life-saving stent at UPMC Jameson likely never got the chance to thank Donna Cochran. So on Saturday, the American Heart Association did it for them.

Each year, the Greater Pittsburgh Region of the American Heart Association bestows its Mary Ann Scully Excellence in Nursing Award, which honors the outstanding work of cardiovascular and stroke nurses.

Scully was a registered nurse who spent her entire career of more than 35 years in cardiovascular nursing. She was known for her passion and devotion to her patients.

When she died in 2007, the American Heart Association established the award as a memorial to her career and to recognize excellence in cardiovascular nursing throughout the region.

Those considered are nurses who demonstrate:

•A lifetime commitment to cardiac nursing

•Quality, compassionate care

•Exemplary commitment to the mission of the American Heart Association

•Commitment to continued education and training

•Outstanding leadership in the nursing field.