Morgan Storti’s 18-month-old Golden Retriever Skeeter is like her child, so anytime there’s an event involving dogs or rescue animals, she’s there.
A social worker from Volant, Storti was among some 500 folks who attended the first Spring Paw-looza on Saturday in the Volant Mills Courtyard in the borough. Most had dogs.
“I think it’s a little bit overwhelming,” the 29-year-old said about Skeeter’s reaction to the excited pups. “I don’t think he’s ever seen so many dogs in one place.”
The event, which included a doggie Easter egg hunt, painting with your pup, pet portraits, 50-50 raffle, Chinese auction and 600 hot dogs donated by Coney Island, benefitted Lawrence County Humane Society and Shenango Valley Animal Shelter in Hermitage. The total raised was not known as of Sunday.
“We still have money coming in,” said organizer Bridget Fry. “We’re still counting. We will probably have a good idea by mid- to end-week. It’s looking good.”
Fry came up with the idea in memory of her dog Sid — a nearly 17-year-old Labrador-shepherd-mix she put down in September.
A home health care nurse, Fry adopted Sid when he was 5 from the Lawrence County Humane Society. Life started to take its toll on him, and when Fry had to begin carrying him down steps, the 37-year-old knew the end was near.
She was adamant about doing something in Sid’s memory and came up with Spring PAW-looza.
“It was great,” she said about the event, which she plans to organize next year. “I was completely amazed with the outcome. I liked the huge variety of dog breeds, how some were dressed up in their Easter best, and how well behaved everyone’s dog was.”
Karen Daughtry of Mt. Jackson brought her 7-year-old Bichon Frise, Spice. Daughtry’s daughter-in-law, Colleen Daughtry, is Fry’s sister.
“I love it,” Karen said. “I think it’s a wonderful idea.”
Her Bichon, however, isn’t used to being around so many dogs.
“She’s a little skittish,” Karen said.
Lori Hainer of Neshannock Township brought her 9-year-old cocker spaniel Duncan, who is a therapy dog with Lawrence County Comfort Canines. Therapy dogs serve different populations including veterans, autistic children, nursing homes, group homes and schools.
Set up at the fundraiser to educate and recruit, LCCC is a volunteer organization of certified therapy dogs that provides animal-assisted intervention to social service agencies in the county.
“I think Bridget did an awesome job of organizing,” Hainer said. “It’s good to get people out in the community with their dogs.”
Jo Anne Bok-Altmyer, also a member of LCCC, brought her 5-year-old golden doodle named Hazel.
“She’s doing okay,” said Bok-Altmyer, who lives in Neshannock. “It was a lot coming in with a lot of dogs.”
Hazel participated in the egg hunt, which included prizes like dog collars and other supplies.
All Liz and Kevin Moser’s six-month-old miniature Australian shepherd wanted to do was play with the other dogs.
“She loves it,” Liz said. “We’re here to support a good cause."
