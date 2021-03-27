Whittaker celebrates 60 years in 2021

From Whittaker
The start of a new year brings an extra special celebration for Whittaker, the leader in low-moisture carpet care, which is marking its 60th anniversary this year.
Founded as the R.E. Whittaker Company by Dick Whittaker in 1961, the company pioneered the use of encapsulation cleaning technology in the 1980s as a more effective and sustainable approach to carpet cleaning.
Whittaker went on to develop cleaning machine and chemical innovations that have led to several patents and revolutionary techniques in the maintenance of carpet and hard surface floors. His expertise and leadership were highly regarded in the industry by organizations such as The WoolSafe Organisation, Green Seal and ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. Today, the family-owned business is led by Dick’s son, Tom Whittaker, whose own sons, Derek and Trent, are also involved in the daily operations.
“We are proud to continue innovating, driving the industry forward and honoring my father’s legacy,” said Tom Whittaker, president, Whittaker. “This is a true family business that’s grown over the years, and we’re all proud to be a part of it. We look forward to helping more building service contractors and facility managers discover the benefits of low-moisture carpet care.”
Whittaker’s two- and three-brush Smart CareTWIN and TRIO machines are available in a variety of widths and simultaneously lift the carpet pile and agitate the chemistry to deliver a comprehensive clean. Its line of CRYSTAL Chemistry offers daily spotting, interim cleaning and deep cleaning solutions and is formulated as an alternative to chemistries that often leave behind sticky residues that further attract dirt to carpet.
“We are incredibly thankful for the support of our customers and the carpet manufacturers who continue to recommend our systems to their buyers,” added Whittaker. “Together, we’ve been able to help extend the lifespan of carpet in schools, hotels, long-term care facilities, airports, convention centers and more.”
To learn more about low-moisture carpet care systems, visit www.whittakersystem.com.
