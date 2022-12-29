The Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board announced the protection of The Whiting Family Limited Partnership No. 2 farm.
It is a 64-acre livestock farm in Pulaski Township.
“It means by selling its land development rights, landowners ensure that the farm will remain a farm and never be sold for residential, commercial or industrial development,” said state Rep.-elect Marla Gallo Brown (R-Lawrence).
A total of $90,922 was invested into the farm for preservation, with $75,004 from the state and $15,918 from Lawrence County.
The farm was one of 30 in 18 counties protected covering 2,478 total acres. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation by protecting 170 farms and 13,069 acres from development this year.
