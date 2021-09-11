I was on an airplane heading to New York. We never took off. This day will always be close to my heart because of my career. ... Alexis Pack
•My wife and I and five other couples were in Las Vegas when it happened. We looked out our hotel window and saw no planes in sky, which is rare in Vegas. We went to get rental cars and they were all gone. We spent three days extra there before we could get a flight back home. ... Hooti Gwin
•I was working in the prothonotary and clerk of courts office. One of the employee’s moms called to advise us. We were in utter disbelief and devastated with the pictures on the news that all government buildings closed and sent home! I will never forget those first responders! I just went to visit Flight 93 memorial — it was a beautiful tribute to those lost. ... Jodi Klabon-Esoldo
•I was a sophomore in college at West Virginia University in an outdoor drawing class. When I heard the news I didn’t know about the World Trade Center. Then in my next class, instead of canceling class, my professor of History of Landscape Architecture helped document a timeline of the details of the attack to us as they unfolded. Looking back, I appreciate her helping us understand the magnitude of the tragic history happening right before our eyes. (I only wish I could find my copy of the timeline.) May we never forget. ... Jocelyn Latta
•I was working at the trust Office at the First National Bank of Slippery Rock. We always had the TV on one the financial stations. My co-worker said, ‘Hey, a plane flew into the one of the Twin Towers. We were both watching wondering how did this plane fly into the tower, then the second plane hit, then the plane hit the Pentagon, then they reported there was a plane between Cleveland and Pittsburgh. My boss sent me to the Dairy Queen for ice cream. Sounds crazy now, but I think we wanted something normal. All I can remember was when I got out of the car at the Dairy Queen, the sky was that perfect beautiful blue, not a cloud in sight. The other thing I remember is it was so quiet. ... Therese Catalano
•I was in my last year of undergrad at SRU. I was up getting ready for my first class and watching “The Today Show.” I saw the first plane hit live. I couldn’t believe what I saw and remember Katie Couric and Matt Lauer saying we are going to commercial to see if maybe a movie is being filmed at the World Trade Center or if not, to find out what’s going on. I went to class and then found out in class at the McKay Education building that the second plane hit and another hit the Pentagon. Soon after that SRU canceled classes for the rest of the day and sent the commuter students home. ... Jessica Wiseman
•I was a freshman at Westminster, second week of college. My first Tuesday class (speech) wasn’t until 11 a.m. so I slept in. I walked down the hall to shower around 9:30 and saw all the girls in my hall crowding around a TV. I listened to my shower radio while getting ready, which is when the second tower fell. The college sent out an email that class cancelation was up to individual professor, mine didn’t have time to cancel so I went to speech, in a new classroom with massive screens. Our professor turned on the news, said we could leave if we chose, and just let us watch the day’s events. Later that evening there was a prayer service in the Chapel, overflowing capacity. ... Diana Borowski
•I was at the Pennsylvania State Capitol attending a House Tourism Committee Hearing on the proposal to legalize slot machines in Pennsylvania! As we listened to testimony from the first presenter, a Capitol Police Officer came into the hearing and whispered into the ear of Chairman Bob Godshall, that we must evacuate the Capitol. By the time I returned to my office, the Capitol was empty. I immediately left the building and headed back to New Castle. There was a concern that there may be an attack on the State Capitol Building. That day will live infamy! ... State Rep. Chris Sainato
•I was working at a power plant along the Ohio River. We got word of the crashes and knew all jets were grounded, so we were shocked to hear jet engines in the sky. We went outside to see our fighter jets patrolling power alley along the Ohio River where there are many power plants, including Shippingport, where I was. We assumed we would be a target, so it was a very sobering thought that we may not see our families again. ... Daniel Bailey
•I was supposed to be on a flight from Akron Ohio to New York with a group of friends. I ended up being home sick. My phone started ringing as my friends and family were calling me panicked and asking if I got on my flight. Upon hearing what had occurred I turned on the television to the horror of the tragic events unfolding. ... Holly Hall
•Driving to Ellwood City for work with the radio on and noticing the crystal blue sky when I heard something had happened in New York with a plane flying into a building. When I got to work we were all watching on TV and started hearing missing reports of a plane near Cleveland that had turned back east toward Pittsburgh. ... Susan Foreman Hall
•I was working at the school. We were all watching on the TV. Parents were calling like crazy wanting to pick up their children. It was almost as time stood still. Our hearts were in our stomachs. We wanted to get our own children, but needed to be with the children in our care. Such mixed emotions. ... Lisa Mazzocca
•I was working at my desk in my office and heard the news special bulletin on the radio and went to the employee break room and was then mesmerized by the TV. One of my clients came in to see me and we both just stood there holding hands as tears ran down our faces. ... Gina Williams
•I was in 10th grade and in bio lab. The teacher had turned on the TV and we saw the plane hit the second tower. It was surreal watching and being 15, unaware of what was truly happening in Manhattan but also old enough to realize the terror and devastation it was causing. ... Christine Spicuzza
•We were living in Japan and watched it all unfold on Fox & Friends. We were able to get ahold of our families but then couldn’t get a landline out of Japan for many days. ... Lindsey Doutt
•The radio was on in our office and they broke in with a special bulletin and my coworker and I both rolled back in our chairs and looked at each other and asked, “Did I hear that right?” ... Laurie Sealock-Jones
•I had just come into the classroom for English class. My one friend was in tears. I asked her what was wrong and she said that someone had crashed a plane into a building. I didn’t know the extent of what exactly happened until I got home from school that day. ... Lacy Altman Ritter
•I was a Delta flight attendant based in New York City, but traveled to Atlanta Hartsfield Airport the night before Sept 11. We had to stay in Atlanta for a week. Phones were not working correctly and it was hard to contact family for awhile. ... Rosanne Rusick
•I was teaching on the second floor of the old New Castle Senior High School. Everything seemed to come to a stop as we were all in disbelief. We turned on the TVs and watched in horror. Then we heard they might be heading to Shippingport where the nuclear reactors were. Parents came in droves to pick up their children. ... Rebecca Douthitt Saymansky
•I was teaching first grade at Shenango Elementary School when the guidance counselor knocked on my door to tell me not to turn the TV on in the classroom because a plane crashed into one of the Twin Towers. Naturally, I was saddened by the thought of all people on that plane and in that building. Fast forward an hour and I received word of a second plane crash and my sadness turned into pure terror. ... Joella Kustra
•I was in my office (assistant principal) and my husband called my private line and I clicked on the news. I remember going door to door to all of the classrooms to inform the teachers. The look of horror on some faces and shock. I will never forget getting my 6-month-old daughter from daycare and she slept in the corner of my office while we dismissed the students. ... Sylvia Moniodes Henderson
•I lived in Canandaigua, New York then. I later learned that the city mayor’s daughter had a presentation that morning in one of the towers. She forgot part of her presentation and returned home to get it. Her forgetfulness that morning saved her life. The wife of my husband’s coworker was an assistant district attorney in New York City. She rode the train to work each day, transferring at the WTC connection. Her train was delayed before the stop that day. More lives saved. ... April Badger
•I was in fourth grade music class at George Washington Intermediate School when the principal came over the intercom and told the teachers to turn on the TVs and that is when the second plane hit the second tower. ... Shealyn Powell
•My husband, Bob, was working in Mercer County for his locksmith business, Bill’s Smithing Service. After hearing of the first two planes, he went outside and started talking to another man. They saw a plane flying low, which caught their attention because aircrafts had been grounded. Later, both men realized the plane they spotted was Flight 93. My husband told the story to a customer while opening her safe several years later on Sept. 11. There was one item in the safe — a commemorative 9/11/2001 coin. ... Patricia Colbert
•It was my son’s very first day of preschool. I had just dropped him off at St. Joseph’s. The teacher opened the door and he jumped out and ran inside, never waved or anything. I started crying (I was pregnant so already emotional). I stopped at Giant Eagle on Butler Avenue to buy myself some flowers to cheer myself up. The cashier said “Did you hear a plane hit the World Trade Center?” I said “How the hell could you not see something that big?” ... Amanda McAdams Mayberry
•I was finishing up second period science at Ben Franklin Junior High School. Our science teacher turned it on and we went to our next class. Our English teacher had it on the TV and then decided to turn it off. We went through the rest of the day pretty normal until the last class of the day, when the plane went down in Pennsylvania, they let us out early. I was thankful the majority of my teachers left me in the dark. ... Alyse Switalski
•I was working in the controller’s office at the Lawrence County Government Center. Emergency management was right down the hall at the time. I got a call to come down and watch the TV. The whole office walked down to watch in utter dismay! The Courthouse was then sent home at noon! ... Denise Palkovich
•I was working at Jameson Hospital. I had just turned in my two-week notice after being there for 23 years when we heard about the second plane crash. We were all glued to the TV and in shock. At the end of the day, one of the other techs came to me and said that he was so busy watching the news that he didn’t have time to hate me for leaving. ... Sue DiCaprio
•I was sitting in the New Castle courthouse for jury duty. I remember the room was full of people. The TV was on a news channel. The people were talking, the first plane hit and the room started to get quiet. Everyone sat there in disbelief then the second one hit! There was total silence. I looked around and people had tears running down their cheeks. Hands were held, prayers were said. ... Debbie Strickler-Marino
•I was working at the Lawrence County Government Center. I had just walked out of Courtroom No. 2 after motion court when an employee asked me if I had heard that a plane had hit the World Trade Center. My first thought was that the pilot had a medical emergency and hit the building because of it. When I learned a second plane had hit, I knew there was no mistake. ... Elizabeth Compelio
•I was in second grade at Thaddeus Stevens Elementary School. I remember the teachers going out into the hallway to talk quickly, and you could just sense something wasn’t right. A lot of parents came to the school throughout the day to bring their kids home early in fear of what else could’ve happened. ... Kaelyn Jones
•I was walking into the doctor’s office and wondered why no one was at the desk to sign me in. They were all watching TV and I watched with them. ... Rita Mazzocca Latsko
•I was talking on the phone (back then it was long distance) to my sister watching “The Today Show” in the background! ... Diane Costa
