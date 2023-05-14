New Castle residents will decide who they want to see on the November ballot for city council, mayor and school board in Tuesday’s primary.
Four council seats and the mayoral seat are up for election this year.
Under the city’s Home Rule charter which took effect this year, council is comprised of six seats and the independently elected mayor, who serves as president of council.
Under Home Rule, many of the former administrative duties of the mayor now fall under the appointed city administrator role.
The council seats occupied by Mayor Bryan Cameron, Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile and Councilman Pat Cioppa are up this year. Only Cameron, who is running for a four- and two-year position, is up for reelection while Gavrile and Cioppa decided not to run again.
The mayoral seat is a four-year term. The reason for the two-year seat is it will then match with the terms of Councilmen David Ward and Eric Ritter, who will be up for reelection in 2025. Starting in 2025, residents will elect three council members every two years and a mayor every four years.
In the Democratic primary, residents will vote for three candidates for the four-year council seats from among incumbents Cameron and Terry Rodgers and challengers Jim Constant and Robert Razzano. Cameron is the lone Democrat running for a two-year term. If a candidate wins two seats, they will pick which one to fill and council will appoint someone for the other.
Mark Elisco is the only candidate for the mayoral position on the Democratic side.
In the Republican primary, there are no listed candidates for mayor. Challengers Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles are listed for the four-year council seats and Francis is the only listed candidate for the two-year seat.
Since the ballot calls for Republicans to be able to vote for up to three candidates, both Francis and Lyles will likely move to the November election barring successful write-in campaigns.
Chris Frye, who was elected mayor during the 2019 election, resigned in January to become the city’s first administrator. His contract ends Dec. 31 and council will reappoint or hire someone else by the end of this year.
Cameron was appointed mayor by council in January for 2023 to fill the last year of Frye’s term, while Rodgers was appointed to council in February to fill what would have been Frye’s seat on the council.
For school board, 12 candidates have cross-filed Democratic and Republican, with voters in both parties from the city and Taylor Township able to vote up to five candidates.
The candidates are incumbents Marco Bulisco, Karen Humphrey, Anna Pascarella and Kenny Rice, as well as challengers Jamee Carr, Terry Masters, Gary Filippone, Brandon Cherozzi, George Gabriel, Robert Farris, Anthony Ross and Dwayne Evans.
