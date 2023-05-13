One of the key relationships to define the City of New Castle moving forward will be between the members of council and the administrator.
Currently, the administrator is former Mayor Chris Frye, whose one-year contract in the position ends Dec. 31.
City council, throughout 2023, will be conducting interviews for the position of administrator. Council will also be tasked with approving the heads of city departments, including the police and fire chief.
Candidates running in Tuesday’s primary were asked by The News about qualities they would like to see in the administrator position.
Both Mayor Bryan Cameron and Councilman Terry Rodgers declined to comment for this story beyond saying they felt it was inappropriate for incumbent council members to speak about sitting city department heads. Cameron is running for a four- and two-year seat on council, while Rodgers is running for a four-year seat, all on the Democratic ticket. Incumbents MaryAnne Gavrile and Patsy Cioppa are not running for reelection, while Eric Ritter and David Ward still have two years left on their terms.
Candidate Jim Constant, who is running for a four-year seat on council on the Democratic ticket, believes the city’s Home Rule charter — which created the administrator position — should be changed to hire two administrators at a rate of $500 a week, with incentives for year-end performance.
He said there should be an administrator for the day-to-day operations of the city and one for “logistics,” or longterm planning, infrastructure improvement and development.
Constant said he wants the administrators to work closely with council, city officials and residents to create development plans and work to apply for more federal and state funding to revitalize the city, as well as hold city officials accountable.
Robert Razzano, who is running for a four-year council seat on the Democratic ticket, said he wants the administrator to follow the TEAM mantra — together everyone achieves more.
“You have to be team-oriented,” Razzano said. “The City of New Castle is the team. Everybody plays a role in that.”
In addition to being a team player, Razzano said he wants the administrator to have the skillset and experience to make effective plans for the city and to work hard for the betterment of the residents.
Democrat Mark Elisco is running for mayor on the Democratic ticket and is the only mayoral candidate. Under Home Rule, the mayor serves as president of council.
“I would like to have someone who knows the city and the county,” Elisco said.
He said he does not want someone from outside the county, or even outside the city, to be the administrator. Elisco said he likes Frye and would not be opposed to him continuing in the role but is waiting to see what his end-of-year results look like.
Above all else, Elisco said he wants the administrator to understand the economy of the 21st century to focus on what New Castle should be in the future, not what it was in the past.
Under Home Rule, many of the administrative and executive powers of mayor were transferred over to the administrator.
Despite that, Elisco, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2015 and 2019, said this would not change his approach to the position.
If elected, he said he’d be a full-time mayor because a third-class city like New Castle cannot afford to have a part-time one. Elisco said he’d work to help the administrator with their duties and have input in the direction of the city.
“I’d think we’d make a great team,” Elisco said.
Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles are Republicans running for council. Francis is running for both a four- and two-year seat while Lyles is running for a four-year seat.
Francis said he wants the administrator to follow the rules and guidelines set for the position in the charter, while also following through on the momentum the city has had the last few years thanks to the current administration.
He said he would vet all potential candidates responsibly and wants someone that will lead the city effectively out of Act 47, which the city is hoping to accomplish by February 2024.
Lyles said the next administrator should be someone with a clear vision of the future for the community, someone who should lead by example and work effectively with others, be able to make the tough decisions when necessary and be able to handle the challenges of public service and remain positive in the face of adversity.
“The next city administrator is a critical position to the new form of government,” Lyles said. “The person who fills this role will have a significant impact on the future of New Castle. It is important to select someone who has the skills, qualifications, and experience to be successful in this role.”
The candidates were also asked their thoughts on the fire and police chief positions, which will be up for appointment and confirmation by council at the end of the year.
All expressed approval of the job performance of fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
Constant said he wants to see a police chief with strong leadership qualities and showcases no prejudice or favoritism and wants more unarmed patrols of downtown.
Elisco said he wants the chief to have the experience and knowledge to effectively lead the department and protect the city, as well as someone who has the respect of all the other officers in the department.
He said wants the chief to enforce city ordinances and tackle the drug problem in the city. He said he would like to hire more officers to “declare war” on drug dealers in the city.
Francis said he wants the police chief to have new and innovative ideas about training and recruiting officers, as well as accessing federal and state dollars. He wants the chief to be someone who will champion for the department’s growth and sustainability.
“It’s no mystery that the NCPD has the largest budget out of all the city departments, and our police force is burnt out,” Francis said. “In order to be sustainable, NCPD needs someone who has the skills, experience and connections to advance the force administratively.”
Lyles said he wants the next chief to be committed to building relationships in the community to solve problems, to be accountable for the whole department, to be transparent about the department’s activities, to create a department that is reflective of the community it serves and to equip the department to handle all 21st century challenges and crimes.
“I believe that these qualities are essential for a successful police chief in the 21st century,” Lyles said. “I will help find a candidate who embodies these qualities and who will be able to lead the police department into the future.”
Razzano said he wants the chief to have effective leadership qualities and the respect of the whole department. Razzano said he wants to get more funding to hire more police officers to have more of a presence downtown to make people feel safer there, as well as crack down on blight and crime.
