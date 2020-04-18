A Westmoreland County man is wanted in connection with a burglary at a Hickory Township home between Jan. 2 and March 21.
State police have charged Ralph Gene Myers, 40, of East Vandergrift, after they served search warrants on two cars he had driven, and found musical instruments and other items they later determined had been stolen, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the report, the police had been looking for a 2009 Pontiac G6 that was reported to have been involved in an accident March 21. The car was left on scene and the driver was gone, they reported. The car had an invalid Ohio registration plate and there were several titles for different vehicles inside of it. It was eventually towed.
Police in searching the car at the tow shop saw several items in it with the names of a New Castle couple, along with three violins, an acoustic guitar, an Army yearbook, several clocks, miscellaneous tools and electronic devices. A laptop belonging to a man in Parker Township, Butler County, that had been reported stolen, also was in the car, police reported.
The woman whose name was on the paperwork told police that she had been out of town and that she had kept several musical instruments upstairs, along with her husband's military items. She told police that she had previously allowed Myers to stay in a trailer on her property, the report said.
Police in searching the vehicle with a warrant found 27 items, 25 of which had been stolen from the Hickory Township woman's home, they reported.
Troopers around 2 a.m. April 4 pulled over Myers in a black Toyota sedan in Cherry Township, Butler County, that had a registration plate that belonged to a Pontiac in Grove City, police said. They found several pieces of jewelry, knives, loose change and a damaged video surveillance camera on the front passenger's seat, and a birth certificate belonging to a woman in the glove compartment, the report said. The police in searching that car found 21 items that were identified as belonging to the Hickory Township woman, they reported.
Myers is facing one count each of burglary, theft and criminal trespass in connection with the reported burglary. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
