The Westminster College Board of Trustees elected five new members to its board, effective July 1.
Chris Carmody of Mars, Tracy Stuck of Columbus, Ohio, David Robbins of San Ramon, Calif., Glenn Thompson of Butler and Thomas Tupitza of Erie will serve four-year terms. Thompson and Tupitza are past board members.
Carmody is senior vice president for UPMC’s Information Services division and president of ClinicalConnect, Pennsylvania’s largest Health Information Exchange comprised of over 40,000 users at western Pennsylvania regional health providers. He earned his undergraduate degree in accounting from Westminster in 1996 and his M.B.A. from Robert Morris University in 2000.
Stuck is assistant vice president for student life at The Ohio State University. She has overseen student life departments including student activities, Ohio Union, recreational sports, campus dining, development, parent and family relations, Buckeye Leadership Fellows, fraternity and sorority life, student philanthropy, student life marketing and student life’s social change programs. She earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education from Westminster in 1988 and a master’s degree from Slippery Rock University in 1990.
Robbins, a 1982 Westminster alumnus, has had a successful career in senior management, serving as chairman, president and CEO of BigFix, a technology company offering systems management software, and CEO of Quippe Technologies, a provider of procurement services for the equipment manufacturing industry. Most recently, he was CEO of Quantivo, a provider of cloud-based behavioral analytics.
Thompson, who served two previous terms on Westminster’s board, is a retired businessman and entrepreneur. During his corporate career, he was involved in the coatings businesses of PPG Industries and ICI (England) and later moved to corporate development roles including global mergers and acquisitions and international corporate expansion. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Westminster in 1968.
Tupitza, former chair of the board, is president of the Erie-based law firm Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C., where he advises clients on finance, real estate and governance matters. He previously served four full terms on Westminster’s board. A 1979 graduate of Westminster, he earned his J.D. degree from Harvard Law School in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.