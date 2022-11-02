Westminster College will be teaming up with a Pittsburgh non-profit to help train education students for virtual tutoring and instruction for K-12 students.
That announcement was made Friday to work with ASSET Inc.
The college will be a partner for ASSET’s PALS (Partnerships to Advance Learning in STEM) program, which benefited from $275,000 in state funding, and a $48,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
ASSET executive director Sarah Toulouse said pre-service teachers, or college students, will be instructed, and gain real-world field experience, in how to properly instruct students in a virtual setting.
ASSET associate executive director Deborah Luckett, a 1981 Westminster alumna, came up with the idea of this program as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckett said she remembers teachers in the state on March 13, 2020, having to be told that Friday afternoon classrooms would be switching to virtual learning immediately.
She said this resulted in teachers not having the time nor the experience, in most cases, to instruct students in a virtual setting, which led to many students to not learn as well or as much during the period of online-only learning.
Toulouse and Luckett said this program will not only help teaching students gain the skills to properly keep students as engaged as they would in an in-person classroom, but will allow teaching students the ability to provide one-on-one tutoring services to students anywhere in the country.
“We’re really excited to partner with Westminster. We’ve been in conversations with them for some time, and we know they’re extremely excited to be a part of this program,” Toulouse said.
Toulouse said for the time being Westminster students will be working virtually with students in Allegheny County, but said thanks to this program education students would be able to teach and provide tutoring services to students anywhere in the country, which can help with teacher shortages.
She and Luckett said the program will train teaching students how to properly engage and instruct with students online.
“We’re going to have students from the college who are participating in the virtual tutoring space…to provide some professional development, do some professional learning community work, introduce them to what it means to be a part of a community with their peers,” Toulouse said.
Westminster coordinator of secondary education Dr. Jenna Cooper, a former teacher at the Wilmington Area School District, said it was a “steep learning curve” for teachers to adjust to virtual learning, as a majority of teachers had only experience and training in an in-person classroom.
Jane A. Dean, the school coordinator of field experiences and educational partnerships, said PALS will give pre-service teachers more skills they need in today’s educational space.
“We are at the cusp of a revolution with education,” Dean said. “Education will not be the same as it was. We are the change makers.”
Four education students — seniors Stephen Adametz, Abbey Froehlich and Tyler Dickson and sophomore Janeira James — were on hand to learn about the program, and participated in a demonstration of the technology by Luckett.
Froehlich said she has done student teaching online, which she described as a “struggle” the first time, noting how important this program is for future education.
James, who was a junior in high school in 2020, noted she didn’t feel as connected to her teachers online as she did in-person, noting she wants to learn how to best translate her same positive energy teaching in real-life to the virtual world.
Dickson said he is excited to learn about this program in order to help students who need additional support, while Adametz said the program will allow teachers from different experiences and field studies to interact and learn from each other.
