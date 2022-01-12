Westminster College, in partnership with Adagio Health, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.Jan. 24, in the Witherspoon Rooms of the McKelvey Campus Center.
Adagio will provide both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and will administer initial, second or booster doses of the vaccine.
The clinic is open to the public. To schedule an appointment, visit https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=17466982.
