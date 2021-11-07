Westminster College will host the Adagio Health Mobile Unit from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Minteer parking lot outside of Shaw Hall on Westminster’s campus.
The mobile unit will offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, basic adult health screenings, sexually transmitted infections and HIV testing, PrEP for HIV prevention, birth control options, gynecological examinations and basic adult health screenings.
The mobile unit is open to the general public and the Westminster College campus community. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 215-7494. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
