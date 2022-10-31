The Foster Art Gallery and the Department of Art and Theatre at Westminster College will host a gallery reception to celebrate the current exhibition “Contiguous Making: An Art Apprenticeship Model” featuring the work of Montana-based ceramic artist Tara Wilson and 11 of her apprentices.
The event is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, gallery located in Patterson Hall on Westminster’s campus.
In addition to Wilson’s work, the show will feature the art of 11 other artists—Danielle O’Malley, Lindsey Heiden, Mark Kronfuss, Madeleine Boucher, Rachel Marne Jones, Dominick Vanderlip, Nikita Neneshev, Tom Jaszczak, Michaela Bromberek, Paige Harper and Jack Schwarze—all of whom currently work or have worked within Wilson’s ceramic apprenticeship program.
The exhibition will run until Dec. 2.
In addition to the exhibition, Wilson will also offer a pottery workshop during Westminster’s Wheelthrowing Ceramics course from 9:20 to 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Visitors are welcome.
Wilson holds a BFA from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and an MFA degree from the University of Florida. She has been a resident artist at The Archie Bray Foundation and The Red Lodge Clay Center. She has given lectures and workshops throughout the United States and her work has been exhibited internationally.
The gallery reception is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.