Westminster College will hold two in-person spring commencement ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2021 on May 8.
Complying with state mandates on group sizes and social distancing, Westminster’s 167th annual commencement will feature separate ceremonies on the South Lawn adjacent to Old Main and Weisel Senior Terrace.
The ceremonies taking place are as follows:
•9 to 10:30 a.m.: Schools of Arts and Humanities; Business; Communication; Education; and Music
•11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Schools of Life and Health Sciences; Physical and Mathematical Sciences; Social Sciences; Individual Interdisciplinary Majors; Graduate School
The number of guests will be limited, and those attending will be required to wear cloth facial coverings. Each ceremony will be livestreamed on www.wcnlive.com for those who cannot attend.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Orr Auditorium.
A virtual Baccalaureate service led by the Rev. Jim Mohr, college chaplain, will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 7, and may be viewed at https://athletics.westminster.edu/watch/?Live=414&type=Live.
