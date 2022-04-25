Westminster College will present its Spring Honors Convocation recognizing the academic achievements of Westminster students at its annual Spring Honors Convocation at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the College’s Orr Auditorium.
Vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college Dr. Jamie McMinn will recognize the Fall 2021 Dean’s List; additional scholarship recipients; and members of the honor societies Lambda Sigma, Mortar Board and Omicron Delta Kappa. McMinn will also assist Dr. Kirstianne Kalata, associate professor of English and Honors Program director, in recognizing students who have completed the All-College Honors Program.
McMinn will also lead the tapping ceremony for induction of new members into the Pi Sigma Pi honors society. Pi Sigma Pi is a local scholastic honors fraternity whose purpose is to honor superior students. Requirements for membership include a 3.6 average and completion of 80 semester hours.
Dr. Jeffrey T. Bersett, professor of Spanish and NCAA faculty athletics representative, will announce the scholar-athlete awards to students in various disciplines.
Gina Vance, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, will present the McQuiston Outstanding Service Awards and the Allen P. Splete Leadership and Service Award. Each award will be given to students who have shown selfless service and volunteerism on campus. Dr. Shannon I. Smithey, professor of political science and First-Year Program coordinator, will present the first-year student research prize awards.
Rachel Henry ’22, senior music education major from Titus, Ala., will lead the singing of the Alma Mater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.