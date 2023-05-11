More than 215 students are expected to earn degrees at Westminster College’s 169th commencement ceremony, set for at 1 p.m, Saturday on the Weisel Senior Terrace of Old Main.
The ceremony will be preceded by a baccalaureate service at 10 a.m. in the Will W. Orr Auditorium.
The baccalaureate message, “Is It Time to Go?,” will be given by the Rev. Dr. Asa J. Lee, president of the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Lee, who joined the seminary in 2021, previously served at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., as vice president for campus administration, associate dean for community life and director of African American studies.
Baccalaureate student senior speakers include:
•Tyler Dickson of Greenville, Pa. Dickson is an education major, All-College Honors student and a summa cum laude graduate.
•Janae Johnson of Oberlin, Ohio. Johnson is a Spanish major and summa cum laude graduate.
•Tiwan Jones, an accounting major from Crestwood, Mo.
•Emiley Kushner, a nursing major from Cecil, Pa.
•Olivia Ledbetter, a criminal justice studies major from Tarrs, Pa.
•Katherine Mozelewski of Pittsburgh. Mozelewski is a neuroscience major, All-College Honors student and a magna cum laude graduate.
Lindsey Oliver of Webster, N.Y., will offer the senior address during commencement exercises. The criminal justice studies and psychology major and All-College Honors student will graduate magna cum laude.
Senior vocalists Hannah Bossinger, a music education and music performance-vocal double major from Chicora, Pa., and Kacie Rumbaugh, a music performance-vocal major from Beaver Falls, Pa., will sing the Westminster College Alma Mater during commencement. Bossinger and Rumbaugh, as well as Kayleigh Green of Shade Gap, Pa., a music education major graduating magna cum laude, will also perform during the baccalaureate service.
During the commencement ceremony, undergraduate students will be awarded Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, while graduate students will receive Master of Business Administration and Master of Education degrees.
The prestigious Distinguished Faculty Award will also be presented during the ceremony. The award is presented to a tenured faculty member who has, over a sustained period of time, demonstrated characteristics of the most outstanding faculty — intellectual vitality, effective communication skills, the ability to motivate or inspire compassion and concern for student success, collegiality and leadership.
In case of inclement weather, commencement will take place in Orr Auditorium.
The ceremonies will be broadcasted live on wcnlive.com, Armstrong (channel 72 in New Wilmington and channel 204 in Grove City), and Comcast (channel 183 in New Castle) cable systems.
Stay connected on social media by using and searching #WC23.
