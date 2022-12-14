Westminster College and Shenango Valley Cinemas are rolling out the red carpet for the “The Pale Blue Eye."
The Netflix movie filmed on location at Westminster College, McConnells Mill State Park and in Somerset County will have a red-carpet premiere at the Hermitage theater Jan. 5.
The movie, from the Netflix Feature Films and Cross Creek Pictures, stars Oscar-winner Christian Bale and Harry Melling and had scenes filmed on the New Wilmington campus last November and December.
Complete with Westminster College movie extras, photo-snapping “paparazzi” and complimentary popcorn, the event is exclusively for registered attendees. The red carpet walk will begin at 6 p.m. at the theater, located at 2996 E. State St. in Hermitage. A special viewing of the film — open only to those 18 and older because of the movie’s R-rating — will take place at 7 p.m.
“We would like to thank Golden Star Theaters for their generous cooperation in arranging such a special evening for our Titan community,” said Dr. Jean Hale, vice president of institutional advancement for Westminster College.
“The Pale Blue Eye” — an adaptation of a 2003 novel of the same name by Louis Baynard — is an American gothic thriller revolving around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at West Point. Bale plays a veteran detective investigating the murders with the help of Melling’s character, a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become the world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe, who bequeathed us the detective genre.
The center quad on Westminster’s campus — surrounded by Collegiate Gothic-style buildings Old Main, Browne and Ferguson halls and the McGill Library — was used to create a setting of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s.
The movie will have a limited theatrical release on Dec. 23 and will be released worldwide on Netflix on Jan. 6, 2023.
Tickets to the red carpet event are free, but seating for the film is limited. Reservations are required. For more information, please contact Jamie Offutt at offuttjd@westminster.edu.
