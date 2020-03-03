Offering a sweet diversion from the business instruction Saturday at Westminster College, Rianna Lyden passed out her wares — candy-covered strawberries from her company, Twisted Treats.
“Go on — take some more,” said Lyden, of New Castle. “And, please, take some home with you.”
Lyden, a student at Westminster, attended the Westminster Entrepreneurship Center symposium Saturday at the center. The event focused on people who cashed in their businesses in lucrative sales.
The center’s symposium series is intended to provide advice and guidance to students looking to start or market business, and allow them to mingle with the experienced entrepreneurs.
Panelists were selected on the basis of how and why they sold their businesses. But students also learned how to make a business succeed.
Eric Gaber, a visiting professor and Westminster’s entrepreneur-in-residence, moderated the discussion and helped to develop the event. Gaber has been heavily involved in creating and running multiple businesses over the years.
“WEC is designed to give students practical experience in business,” Gaber said during a networking portion of the program.
Dr. Robert Badowski, who chairs the school’s business department, also said courses in the department aren’t just for those thinking about creating a business.
“It shows students how to be business-like,” Badowski said of the department’s courses. “You could be a musician major but learn how to market yourself.”
The business world has undergone huge changes in this era of the internet, he added.
“Everyone is competing with Amazon,” Badowski said.
Consumer demand for buying products is no longer about the shopping experience, he said.
“We don’t want to do anything anymore,” Badowski said. “We just want things to show up. We have no patience.’’
Panelists told the gathering that running a business is about more than creating columns of figures that show profits and losses.
Chris Allison spoke about how to handle customers. Allison led Tollgrade Communications, a technology company.
“You don’t sell customers things they don’t need,” he said.
Allison, who was with the company when it became public, said that it is crucial for a business leader to telling shareholders what to expect in any given quarter.
“If you miss your first set-up numbers, you’re in trouble,” he said. Barry Wolfe talked about his former company, Windfall Products, which was sold in 1999 for seven figures. The business manufactured metal and hardware products.
Regardless of the product, Wolfe said business owners and managers must learn the ropes of the internet and how it works.
“There’s no excuse to say, ‘Oh, this is for the kids,’” he said.
And there are times when outside real life situations that can crank up the pressure on the business owner.
Kim Zytnick talked about when one of her children developed leukemia when the Pittsburgh-area resident was running her business, EverGreen Facility Services.
The company, which Zytnick sold, is a cleaning service that uses environmentally-friendly products.
“I told myself that I couldn’t make good decisions,” she said about her business. Fortunately, her son is doing well.
But when it came time to sell EverGreen, the mother of three said it was hard letting go.
“This was like my fourth child,” Zytnick said.
Westminster alumni, many of whom are running their own businesses, were at the event.
A.J. Bove graduated from Westminster last year and is a full-time auditor in Pittsburgh. For more than three years he has been toiling away at creating his business, Odorex Athletix. The business offers a glove liner that can be worn under padded sports gloves, like a baseball mitt.
“It’s a barrier for sweat and bad smelling bacteria,” Bove said.
Jenna Rady, a Westminster freshman, is looking to sell an app for hunters. An avid hunter herself, she said the app will make it easier on this outdoor group.
“It will tell hunters what the hunting season is at any given time and what equipment they will need,” Rady said.
Lyden’s business, Twisted Treats, offers a variety of candy and baked goods, such as mini doughnuts, custom cakes, cupcakes and cake pops — a form of cake styled like a lollipop. For now, she wants to operate the business out of her home.
“I’m going through the process of getting all the permits I need to do that,’’ she said. “But I also want to look into having an actual store.”
During the event there was some old fashion advice that has remained unchanged over the years.
To be sure, Gaber said, people want to buy a top notch product or service. But the business owner must create a healthy relationship with customers.
“People want to do business with someone they like,” he said.
