A group of Westminster College students will hold a peaceful Black Lives Matter march through the Borough of New Wilmington on Sunday.
Organized by student Journey Washington, the event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Amphitheater on Westminster College’s campus.
From there, participants will loop through campus and the New Wilmington community.
The march will begin at the amphitheater, head north on College Drive and continue through campus to the circle on the east end of campus to Maple Street. Participants will walk up Maple Street to South Market Street, turn right, and march to the East Neshannock Avenue (state Route 208), turn right, and return to campus via South Mercer Street. The route concludes at the amphitheater.
“As a college, our mission to help students develop the competencies, commitments and characteristics that distinguish human beings at their best. These include critically examining and engaging in the world around us and compassionately serving others. We support these young activists as they speak out about racial justice,” said Gina Vance, vice president for student affairs and dean of students.
A candlelight vigil will be held at Anderson Amphitheater following the march.
Washington said the public is encouraged to participate in the march to show their support for racial justice. No signs with hateful or discriminatory language will be permitted. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
While there is no fee to participate, donations will be accepted and will benefit The Innocence Project. For more information, visit https://innocenceproject.org/.
