Rising Westminster College junior Jayden Benjamin got a taste of what to expect career-wise after spending part of the recent spring semester with Raven’s Hair & Beauty in New Castle.
“Having the opportunity to work with a business that gets us ready for the real world was amazing,” said Benjamin, who would like to own a salon.
The 19-year-old business administration major from Homestead, who is double minoring in entrepreneurship and human resources, was among more than 25 students from the private, liberal arts school in New Wilmington supporting five businesses in Lawrence County.
Participating businesses in addition to Raven’s, a downtown retailer focused on beauty and hair supplies, included The Fly Stop, a fly fishing retailer with locations in San Diego and New Castle that also provides guide services; The Shipping Depot+, a package shipping service company in downtown New Castle; 3 Thirty Three Apothecary, a coffee shop and espresso bar in Neshannock Township and Kelly’s Side Door Tavern, an Irish-themed restaurant and bar in Shenango Township.
A 2023 business administration graduate of Westminster, Camden Hergenrother spent time working alongside folks at Kelly’s Side Door Tavern. Hergenrother chose the business because of her Irish heritage.
“I wanted to see what kind of marketing stuff I could do for them,” the 22-year-old said.
She worked on marketing and did a financial analysis of the business. Hergenrother also recommended improving the lighting inside the tavern, trivia nights for college students and increasing social media use.
The Salem, Ohio, student will return to Westminster for a one-year master’s in business administration program before going to work with BNY Mellon as a data analyst for investment banking.
Eric Gaber, professor and entrepreneur in residence at Westminster, provided guidance and oversight to students, who assisted business owners with activities such as social media marketing, event planning and strategy development.
“We wanted to provide the students with a real-world work experience and, at the same time, offer valuable support to some of our local businesses who often struggle to find workers or enough time in their day,” said Gaber, who also heads the Westminster Entrepreneurship Center at the college.
“This experience is the perfect example of a win-win situation; the students benefit from real-world experience and the organizations benefitted from pro-bono objective research and advice,” he added.
Gaber worked with Paul Bucciarelli, business retention and workforce specialist with Forward Lawrence, to identify and assign students to businesses.
Forward Lawrence focuses on local economic development.
Other Westminster students participating included Nick Vichek, Michael Myers, Bethany Edwards, Tanner Dudek, Bri Dunlap, Jarred Kohl, Paige Williams, Alexa Dovornak, Jason Hall, Hunter Linhart, Kendra Granchi, Brooke Horvath, Cal Cummins, Patrick Bauman, Lillian Quick, Grace Hazlett, Dylan Hanna, Jonas Clark, Noah Safran, Alex Mullen and Brady Callahan.
The program will continue for the fall semester at Westminster. Any small business interested in working with a student should contact Bucciarelli at paul@forwardlawrence.com or (724) 658-1488.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.