A staff member at Westminster College has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Saturday.

The staff member was last on campus at least two weeks prior to testing positive and this person is isolating at home, a campus-wide email from Kim Christofferson, human resources director, said.

The staff member reported no close contact with anyone while on campus, Christofferson said. She said the school was following up with state and local health authorities, as well as notifying the Westminster community.

Westminster has several precautionary measures in place for the school year, including temperature screenings being required by any employee or student coming to campus, mask-wearing on campus, proper hand-washing and hand sanitizing as well as physical distancing.

Employees are required to stay home if they feel sick with COVID-19 symptoms and may not return until a specific time has passed since symptoms have subsided.

The school said it would work with the staff member during the period of recovery.