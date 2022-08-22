Westminster College students returned to their classrooms Monday under a requirement by college administration to wear masks while indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Betsy Hildebrand, the college director of communication, said an email was sent to students and staff Friday with the mandate, under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for COVID-19.
The CDC website shows that Lawrence County has been in the “high” category for the virus since last week. The CDC as a result is advising people living in areas of that level to wear masks while indoors or on public transportation, staying current with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if someone has symptoms.
The county’s case rate per population is 217.51 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC website.
The community level is determined by:
•The number of new cases in the county in the past seven days divided by the population in the county (or other administrative level) multiplied by 100,000.
•The total number of new hospital admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the past 7 days, divided by the total population in the Health Service Area, multiplied by 100,000.
•And the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 within the entire Health Service Area (7-day average).
Hildebrand said that social distancing is not being enforced at Westminster, only the masking protocol for students, faculty, and everyone else on campus.
“We’re not basing it on what the campus level (of COVID-19 incidence) is, it’s based off of what the county’s community level is,” she explained.
She added that while students were moving into their dormitories throughout the weekend and faculty were on campus preparing their classrooms and instruction, the mask requirement was not enforced.
Hildebrand said that was because the status of Lawrence County changed late Thursday night, and the administration needed time to update its health and safety protocols to be consistent with the CDC guidelines.
She noted that the CDC levels by county are updated every Thursday on COVID.cdc.gov.
