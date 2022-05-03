The blunt reality of abortion rights in America heated to a fever pitch with Monday’s leaked draft opinion the nation’s highest court was set to throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade case later this summer.
While the decision could have been expected, Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion — first reported by Politico — goes on to say “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”
Reaction swept through the country in the form of celebration by pro-life groups and protests by pro-choice groups, who rallied on the Pennsylvania Capitol steps Tuesday and in Washington in front of the Supreme Court.
But what does it all mean?
“We were all pretty sure, given the makeup of the court and the kinds of questions that they asked in oral argument, that the majority was going to choose against the right to have an abortion,” said Dr. Shannon I. Smithey, political science professor at Westminster College.
The fact Alito wrote the majority opinion suggests Chief Justice John Roberts, appointed by George W. Bush and took his seat on the bench in 2005, has voted in the minority with the three liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Smithey said that likely means Clarence Thomas was the most senior justice to vote to overturn Roe, leading him to choose Alito to write the opinion.
“I wasn’t expecting what was going to happen for another two weeks,” she said. “Maybe more like six weeks. That was a surprise. The court hasn’t reached its final decision yet.”
The timing of the leak is curious. Smithey said she and her political science colleagues originally figured the leak was from the retiring Breyer or one of his clerks. However, now she believes it could be from someone on the right, either to show that a decision was made before other justices switched their vote or as a signal to legislators across the country to start drafting co-called trigger bills because of what’s to come in June.
While Democrats have majorities in the House and Senate as well as Joe Biden in the White House, federal legislation allowing abortions — which would supercede state-level bans — would require either Republican Senators to vote with Democrats or the Democrats would have to vote to remove the filibuster to allow a simple majority vote.
It’s not unprecedented for a Supreme Court to rule against one of its previous decisions like it would be in striking down the 1973 Roe decision. It’s happened 12 times, including when 1954’s Brown v. Board of Education struck down the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson “separate but equal” ruling. The court’s shift to a conservative majority occurred when staunch liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020 and was replaced with conservative Amy Coney Barrett a month later and a month before the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump. Smithey said when there’s turnover like that, that’s when ideological changes happen.
“That’s when precedents die,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.