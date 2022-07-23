The contract of Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson has been extended through June 2027 by unanimous action of the College’s Board of Trustees.
“Stability in the leadership is a key ingredient in the success of any organization, and Dr. Richardson has brought tremendous stability over the past six years, particularly during the recent COVID years,” said Jeffrey A. McCandless, chair of Westminster’s board of trustees. “She has developed and implemented a vision for the college that will be highly effective in dealing with the unprecedented changes and challenges in higher education.
“The vision has the support of the board, and we believe that over the next five years, the college will benefit not only from Dr. Richardson’s leadership, but through the introduction of new programs, increased enrollment, internal and external stakeholder engagement, positive financial results, and increased size of our endowment, which will support ongoing reinvestment in our students and infrastructure.”
Richardson has served as Westminster’s 15th president since July 2016. During her tenure, the college has seen the completion of more than $40 million in campus improvements, including the renovation and expansion of the Hoyt Science Center; the addition of three new athletic fields; renovations in the Memorial Field House and Wallace Memorial Chapel; significant upgrades throughout several residence halls; and replacement of the campus wifi network.
New degree programs in nursing, environmental studies, marketing and professional sales, music technology, sports management, and a Master of Business Administration program have been added to the curriculum.
Richardson serves on the Lawrence County Regional Chamber board of directors, the board of directors of the Association of Presbyterian Colleges and Universities, and the board of directors of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania. She is also a member of the Board for the Economic Development Committee for the New Wilmington Borough.
She recently was recognized in City and State Pennsylvania magazine’s 2022 Higher Education Power 100.
“As we look toward Westminster College’s 175th anniversary in 2027, we have much to celebrate and much to accomplish,” Richardson said.
“I look forward to continuing to work with the College’s Board of Trustees, faculty and staff to advance the College’s mission by offering our students a deeply experiential and collaborative education.”
