Westminster College has again been named to Money magazine’s “Best Colleges for Your Money” listing.
Inclusion on the list based on quality of education, affordability and alumni financial success.
The 2020 rankings, released Aug. 25, gave greater weight to affordability factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact. This spring, Westminster raised more than $1.8 million through its Bring Back the Titans fundraising campaign, an initiative designed to ensure students would be able to continue their educations at Westminster despite financial hardship created by the economic downturn.
“We are delighted that Westminster is again recognized for value based on quality, affordability and post-graduation outcomes,” Westminster College Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Karen H. Schedin said. “The commitment of the college to educational excellence and student success positions our graduates for a competitive job market. Often, our students access an exceptional private college experience at a similar net cost of public institutions.”
Money editors considered 27 factors when selecting colleges and universities for the rankings, centered around three measures: quality of education, affordability during college and student debt payoff rates after graduation, and alumni outcomes—all of which are critical conditions students evaluate before selecting a college.
To make the list, a university or college must have at least 500 students, sufficient data to analyze, not be in financial distress and have a graduation rate at least at the median for its institutional category.
