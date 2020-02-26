Faculty and students from Westminster College’s School of Education will conduct a Title 1 Family Literacy Night from 5 to 7 p.m. March 5, at Wilmington Elementary School.
Ten preservice teachers as well as Dr. Charlene Klassen Endrizzi, professor of education, and Diana Reed, lecturer of education, will use nonfiction books about water conservation to share reading and writing strategies with Wilmington elementary students and their families. Students from kindergarten through grade five are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the event, contact Klassen Endrizzi at (724) 946-7189 or endrizck@westminster.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.