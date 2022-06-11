Phillip Lenz, recently retired from the U.S. Army Military Police as a lieutenant colonel, has been named director of public safety of Westminster College.
His appointment was effective Monday.
Lenz, who served as director of public safety and emergency services at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama, will oversee campus emergency response, supervise public safety officers and conduct safety and security training across campus.
Additionally, Lenz will support the college’s initiatives for Clery compliance, serve as a Title IX investigator and act as a core member of ARISE, Westminster’s coordinated community response team for interpersonal violence.
“Phil will be an asset to Westminster College, as he brings extensive safety and security experience, but I am most excited about his philosophy that building relationships is paramount to keeping our campus community safe,” said Gina Vance, vice president for student affairs.
At Fort Rucker, Lenz oversaw the police department, the physical security program and the largest fire department in the U.S. Army with more than 21 fire stations spread across lower Alabama to support the U.S. Army Aviation training program.
A Pittsburgh native, Lenz enlisted in the Army in 1989 and became an officer through Eastern Kentucky University’s ROTC program. He holds an associate degree in criminal justice from the Community College of Allegheny College, a bachelor’s degree in police administration from Eastern Kentucky University, a master’s degree in business and organizational security management from Webster University and a master’s degree in military operational art and science from the U.S. Air Force College.
