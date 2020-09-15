Westminster College is one of the top 125 best liberal arts colleges in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings released Monday.
Westminster placed No. 120 in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category in the Best Colleges 2021 edition, which evaluated 1,452 colleges and universities on 17 measures of academic quality such as first-year student retention, graduation rates and strength of faculty.
“This listing recognizes our deep commitment to offering students a richly experiential and collaborative education,” Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said.
“It is particularly gratifying to be noted among the top 25 colleges that foster ‘social mobility,’ a recognition of the graduation rate achieved by our students, their hard work and the support offered them by our faculty and staff.”
The U.S. News & World Report also ranked Westminster College in the No. 14 slot in its “Social Mobility” list, which assesses how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid. In 2019, 57 percent of Pell recipients graduated in four years, and in 2020, 55 percent graduated. Westminster’s overall four-year graduation rate for all students is 61 percent, with a six-year graduation rate of 70 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.