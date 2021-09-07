Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students, has recognized Westminster College for the 2021-2022 academic year for its commitment to providing students with an engaged, experiential education.
In addition, Westminster was listed as a Pennsylvania College of Distinction and was cited for excellence in its business, education and nursing programs.
Colleges of Distinction advocates for schools whose undergraduate experiences are grounded in a philosophy of well-rounded, individualized engagement, and noted Westminster as an institution that has excelled at having students graduate and enter the workforce with solid, well-developed critical thinking skills as well as the ability to adapt in an ever-changing society.
“We complete a thorough review of the programs in question before giving the awards,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “We’re looking for such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, advising and mentoring, integration of career services and successful outcomes for students. It’s wonderful to see how Westminster really exemplifies these qualities.”
Founded in 2000, Colleges of Distinction lists those institutions that meet four criteria: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes. While other ranking systems rely on metrics like peer reputation, test scores, endowment and alumni salaries, Colleges of Distinction looks for institutions that support the entire student experience and provides a place where students can learn, grow and succeed.
“Every student has their own unique set of abilities, their own goals, and their own ideal settings in which they would thrive,” said Colleges of Distinction founder Wes Creel. “That’s why we don’t rank our schools. It’s about finding the best opportunities for each individual’s needs and desires.”
Colleges of Distinction noted Westminster for its first-year program, service learning programs, alternative spring breaks, diversity and global learning, interdisciplinary programs, collaborative learning, undergraduate research, living-learning communities, capstone projects and internship opportunities.
“It’s inspiring to see Westminster commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years,” Creel said.
