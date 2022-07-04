Westminster College marked the return of its old-fashioned Independence Day celebration.
On Sunday, hundreds flocked to the college’s hillside to listen to songs from the River City Brass Band and take in a dusk fireworks show by Pyrotecnico.
The 31st annual event returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former New York Metropolitan Opera singer Susan Toth Shafer, a 1974 Westminster College graduate from New Wilmington, was the featured soloist during Independence Day festivities.
