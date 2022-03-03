FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation and the Westminster Entrepreneurship Center are collaborating to support small business and entrepreneurial growth in the region.
Eric A. Gaber, director of the WEC and lecturer at Westminster College, will direct several business students each semester to work with the economic development corporation’s staff on projects geared to benefit small business and entrepreneurial development.
“The WEC is the campus group reserved for students who have a drive and interest in pursuing entrepreneurship activities,” Gaber said in a news release. The group represents the top five percent of Westminster College students, he said.
The economic development corporation will create assignments for the students and will share the information with key people in the county, Paul Bucciarelli, the corporation’s business retention and workforce specialist said.”
One of their first tasks will be to create a feasibility study for a local co-working space — a need identified by the Elevate Lawrence County strategic plan.”
The Westminster center is located within the college’s school of business and offers Westminster students the opportunities to gain exposure to concept creation and innovation of ideas and business ownership strategies, and to participate in competitions and events designed to offer them exposure to real world practical experiences.
For more information about the partnership, please contact Bucciarelli at paul@lawrencecounty.com.
