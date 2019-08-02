Westminster College has received $1.5 million in state funding for an expansion to its Hoyt Science Resource Center through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program,
The funding was announced by state Sen. Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) and state Rep. Parke Wentling (R-Crawford/Erie/Lawrence/Mercer).
Nearly all of the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) courses at Westminster are taught in the Hoyt Science Resource Center, which includes six lecture rooms, three “smart” classrooms, several laboratories, an auditorium, a planetarium and four conference rooms. The funding will help support an expansion of the center to include construction of a three-story addition, renovation of the third floor, exterior façade upgrades and improvements to the courtyard.
“Westminster College’s Hoyt Center is a local leader in STEM education and this grant will help the school build out that program and give it room to grow,” Vogel said.
“I was happy to personally fight for this funding for the college and look forward to touring the project once completed,” said Wentling. “As a former technology education teacher in the Wilmington Area School District, I understand the importance of STEM education and training for future workers.”
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is dedicated to the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized by the Legislature in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act. Projects must have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.