Westminster College will host the Western Pennsylvania scrimmage for the United States Academic Decathlon from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Orr Auditorium.
Nearly 250 high school students from nine surrounding high schools will compete in 10 events, Including knowledge tests, essay construction and interviews. Competitions will run throughout the day and awards will be presented during the closing ceremony.
Categories of testing include essay writing, music, art, literature, mathematics, social science, economics, science and a super quiz relay.
Events will be judged by Westminster College and community volunteers.
For more information on the decathlon, visit www.usad.org, or contact Dr. Jamie McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College, at mcminnjp@westminster.edu.
